YAM V3 Hits Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $4.48 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00220666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,056,251 coins and its circulating supply is 12,871,350 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

