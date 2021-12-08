Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.47. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.