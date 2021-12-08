Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10. 55,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,067,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

The stock has a market cap of $992.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Yatsen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,626,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

