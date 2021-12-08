Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.12

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 66315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.08.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yellow by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 486,874 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yellow by 3,374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

