YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 795 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.