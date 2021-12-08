YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

