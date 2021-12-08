YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.