YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $185.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.