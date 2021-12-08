YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 130 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $637.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $632.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.76. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

