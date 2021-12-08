YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 190 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

