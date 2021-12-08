YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

