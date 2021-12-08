Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.65. 207,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

