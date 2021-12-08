Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $120.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $472.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $534.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

MGIC stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

