Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) to Post $1.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter.

SLVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLVM stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

