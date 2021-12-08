Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.27. Southern reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. 4,511,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,330. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

