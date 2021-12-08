Zacks: Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post sales of $60.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $60.26 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aterian.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

ATER traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 49,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

