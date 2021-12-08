Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.59 Million

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce sales of $41.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the lowest is $41.29 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $204.73 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 in the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 56,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

