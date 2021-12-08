Zacks: Analysts Expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TMC the metals.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $2.44 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TMC the metals (TMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.