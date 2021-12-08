Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.18 Million

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post sales of $224.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the highest is $237.15 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $812.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $948.10 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

