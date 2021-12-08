Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RenovoRx.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNXT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

RNXT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

