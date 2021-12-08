Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

