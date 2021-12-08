Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. 3,978,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

