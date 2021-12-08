Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

