Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.73. The company had a trading volume of 242,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.53. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 80.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

