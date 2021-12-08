Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $33.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.58 million to $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.12. 177,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,561. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

