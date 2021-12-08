Zacks: Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.28 EPS

Brokerages expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.49. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.98 and a 200 day moving average of $225.03. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total transaction of $19,739,699.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,989 shares of company stock valued at $43,261,747 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

