Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38. Lannett has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock worth $125,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

