Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. NeoGames reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter worth approximately $10,353,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NGMS stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.92 million and a PE ratio of 73.95. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

