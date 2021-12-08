Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.97. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $1,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

