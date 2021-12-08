Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $1.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,561 shares of company stock worth $14,062,694. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 278,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

