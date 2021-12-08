Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

