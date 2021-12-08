Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($2.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

VVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Viad has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $959.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

