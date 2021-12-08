Zacks: Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the highest is $5.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $3.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $14.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $181.81. 23,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.