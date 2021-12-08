Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINE. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.47 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

