Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 258,284 shares valued at $1,222,442. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

