Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.63. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $210.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanara MedTech news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,660. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

