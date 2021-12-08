Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Buy

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $676.50.

HRGLY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

