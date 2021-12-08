Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Peter Wirth Acquires 4,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,129. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.78.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.25.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

