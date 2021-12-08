Zealium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $20,660.22 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.00606907 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.