Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zillow shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Its decision to wind down Zillow Offers iBuying business due to sizable and increasing business risk has been an overhang on the company’s prospects. The winding down will also reduce 25% of its current workforce. Intensifying competition from similar online real estate platforms remains a headwind. Also, increased spending on product enhancements and advertising is likely to impede margins. Nevertheless, Zillow is benefiting from robust performances by the IMT and Mortgage segments. It is well-positioned to gain from higher demand for residential real estate. Zillow is relying on its 3D virtual tour capabilities and virtual consultations from its Premier Agents to boost audience size. These initiatives are expected to help Zillow shares recover in the near term.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.64.

ZG traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

