Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.15 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.15. 62,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,821. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.11.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

