Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 3,906 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $154,097.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 587,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,188. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.