Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.63

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 5775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

The firm has a market cap of $849.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

