Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 930,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

