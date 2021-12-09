-$0.01 EPS Expected for AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AIkido Pharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIKI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 1,157,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,391. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

