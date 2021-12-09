-$0.04 EPS Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

