$0.05 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Switch reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,719,268 shares of company stock worth $43,862,944. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

