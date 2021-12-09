$0.07 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. Joint has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

