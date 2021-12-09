$0.10 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

