$0.12 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STVN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,156. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

